New York City under the so-called leadership of Bill de Blasio has tried to follow through with calls to “defund the police,” but that push has led to the mayor being forced to defund his own office — including himself — for a short period of time:

De Blasio to furlough himself, 494 other staff members amid financial crunch from coronavirus: report https://t.co/ttj3Fd8OlS pic.twitter.com/X1Mr7hnysd — The Hill (@thehill) September 16, 2020

The furloughs will last for one week beginning next month, according to the New York Times via The Hill:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) will furlough himself and hundreds of other city employees for a week as the government looks to tighten its budget amid shortfalls resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. De Blasio’s policy is expected to impact nearly 500 mayoral staff members, according to The New York Times, and yield $860,000 in savings this year.

Let the healing begin!

Prob the best thing he’s ever done for NYC — 🇺🇸MericanMike🔔HTFU🇺🇸 (@mycle_feo) September 16, 2020

probably the best thing he could’ve done for the city pic.twitter.com/trmsVDyrVF — Scuba Steve (@Steve17bScuba) September 16, 2020

Right?

“furlough yourself” is a great 2020 term — Teddy Downey (@TeddyDowney) September 16, 2020

De Blasio needs to furlough his private police protection so he’s on equal footing with everybody else in New York City — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) September 16, 2020

Destroy the city and then take time off. Cool https://t.co/6MuL0DNrO6 — Eduardo Neret (@eduneret) September 16, 2020

Here’s an even better idea: furlough de Blasio permanently https://t.co/716LhFujt8 — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) September 16, 2020

