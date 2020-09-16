https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-blasted-for-beyond-patronizing-incident-trying-to-appeal-to-latinos-by-playing-spanish-sex-song

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was widely slammed on Tuesday night over an incident that was described as embarrassing and patronizing where he played a Spanish sex song in an apparent attempt to connect with Latino voters.

The incident happened as Biden spoke to Latinos during an event to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month. Last week, Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), sparked backlash after she showed up unannounced to a Venezuelan restaurant in Florida in what was another apparent attempt to connect with Latinos in the state, where Biden is struggling.

“I just have one thing to say,” Biden said as he looked down to figure out how to use his phone. “Hang on here.”

Biden then played a “Despacito,” a top song from a few years ago, that means “slowly” in English. The song is sexually graphic in nature.

The song, translated into English, states (warning—explicit lyrics):

I want to breathe in your neck slowly

Let me murmur things in your ear

So that you remember if you’re not with me

Slowly

I want to undress you in kisses slowly

Firmly in the walls of your labyrinth

And of your body, I want to create a manuscript

Up, up, up, up

I want to see your hair dance

I want to be your rhythm

Want you to show my mouth

Your favorite places (Favorite, favorite baby)

Let me trespass your danger zones

Until I make you scream

And you forget your last name

Slowly

We’re gonna do it on a beach in Puerto Rico

Until the waves scream Oh Lord

The incident sparked the following reaction online:

Catalina Lauf, former GOP congressional candidate: “In general, this is beyond patronizing. But are we surprised he picked the song with the title ‘Slowly?’ Really embodies the whole theme of his campaign, really #SlowSinkingShip”

In general, this is beyond patronizing. But are we surprised he picked the song with the title “Slowly?” Really embodies the whole theme of his campaign, really #SlowSinkingShip https://t.co/X3oELrb4BS — Catalina Lauf (@CatalinaLauf) September 16, 2020

Harmeet Dhillon, trial lawyer: “Oh my God this is so cringe. Please people stop abusing this old man.”

Oh my God this is so cringe. Please people stop abusing this old man. https://t.co/2FIvxDkTHU — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) September 16, 2020

Stephen Miller, political commentator, mockingly wrote: “I LOVE THE MEXICANS!”

I LOVE THE MEXICANS! https://t.co/x2kcWxRx0c — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2020

Jeff Giesea, political commentator: “Democrats treat minorities like pets, Biden edition. This is at the kick off of Hispanic heritage month. Memo to Biden: Castizos want law and order.”

Democrats treat minorities like pets, Biden edition. This is at the kick off of Hispanic heritage month. Memo to Biden: Castizos want law and order. https://t.co/kerrl3trzZ — Jeff Giesea🌴 (@jeffgiesea) September 16, 2020

Dania Alexandrino, journalist: “Yeah, because playing a song that has a sexual connotation, no matter how popular it became, is really going to convince Latinos! Does he think Hispanics are so superficial they make decisions based on what songs you like? Good Grief, what an insult! Stop pandering!”

Yeah, because playing a song that has a sexual connotation, no matter how popular it became, is really going to convince Latinos! Does he think Hispanics are so superficial they make decisions based on what songs you like? Good Grief, what an insult! 😳🤦🏻‍♀️ Stop pandering! https://t.co/9hHrRiW89E — 🇺🇸🇵🇷Dania Alexandrino🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@DaniaPeriodista) September 16, 2020

Sema Hernandez, far-left activist: “I love that song, but when Biden plays it I think back to the very credible story of Tara Reade recounting the sexual abuse she suffered while working for Biden. It’s really disturbing. Make it stop.”

I love that song, but when Biden plays it I think back to the very credible story of Tara Reade recounting the sexual abuse she suffered while working for Biden. It’s really disturbing. Make it stop.#MeToo https://t.co/rmLhFZiCn4 — Sema (@_SemaHernandez_) September 16, 2020

Walker Bragman, left-wing activist: “It’s insulting how little Democrats think they need to do…”

It’s insulting how little Democrats think they need to do… https://t.co/o2bJRfxwlt — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) September 16, 2020

Other responses online to the incident:

This guy…this guy doesn’t have it. Not sure if we’d be in graver danger in a hypothetical world where he’d truly be in command of the Oval Office, or the real one where he’s serving as a Trojan horse for the radicals who’d actually be ruling over us https://t.co/xf664qvLHx — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) September 16, 2020

Biden tomorrow morning to US Latinos: “If you don’t know whether you’re for me or Trump, THEN YOU AIN’T LATINO!” https://t.co/UB5PSqSVUn — sameera khan (@SameeraKhan) September 16, 2020

I cannot do two more months of this I’m going to eat my phone https://t.co/iiqAbory4J — Neel V. Patel (@n_vpatel) September 16, 2020

Did the Biden campaign do a simple google search to see what the chorus of ‘Despacito’ translates too? https://t.co/cjlxEu0sgw pic.twitter.com/eZndozlTNF — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) September 16, 2020

“I just one thing to say…” *Plays song about wanting sex* https://t.co/jFwoKAUOMW — Nick Peterson (@NickPetersonTV) September 16, 2020

smacking the end of my phone right into the mic with a deafening bang, then after the whining screech of electronic feedback, “IT’S SOMETHING UNPREDICTABLE/BUT IN THE END IS RIGHT,” — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) September 16, 2020

And @JoeBiden wonders why he is underperforming with Hispanic voters. People want a President not a Pander Bear #leadright #tvmi20 https://t.co/0SQCpCofRs — Laura Cox (@MIGOPChair) September 16, 2020

Oh my. @JoeBiden whips out his cellphone and plays “Despacito.” 😬 https://t.co/UdrhyreM8x — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) September 16, 2020

