https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-blasted-for-beyond-patronizing-incident-trying-to-appeal-to-latinos-by-playing-spanish-sex-song

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was widely slammed on Tuesday night over an incident that was described as embarrassing and patronizing where he played a Spanish sex song in an apparent attempt to connect with Latino voters.

The incident happened as Biden spoke to Latinos during an event to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month. Last week, Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), sparked backlash after she showed up unannounced to a Venezuelan restaurant in Florida in what was another apparent attempt to connect with Latinos in the state, where Biden is struggling.

“I just have one thing to say,” Biden said as he looked down to figure out how to use his phone. “Hang on here.”

Biden then played a “Despacito,” a top song from a few years ago, that means “slowly” in English. The song is sexually graphic in nature.

The song, translated into English, states (warning—explicit lyrics):

I want to breathe in your neck slowly
Let me murmur things in your ear
So that you remember if you’re not with me
Slowly
I want to undress you in kisses slowly
Firmly in the walls of your labyrinth
And of your body, I want to create a manuscript
Up, up, up, up
I want to see your hair dance
I want to be your rhythm
Want you to show my mouth
Your favorite places (Favorite, favorite baby)
Let me trespass your danger zones
Until I make you scream
And you forget your last name
Slowly
We’re gonna do it on a beach in Puerto Rico
Until the waves scream Oh Lord

The incident sparked the following reaction online:

Catalina Lauf, former GOP congressional candidate: “In general, this is beyond patronizing. But are we surprised he picked the song with the title ‘Slowly?’ Really embodies the whole theme of his campaign, really #SlowSinkingShip”

Harmeet Dhillon, trial lawyer: “Oh my God this is so cringe. Please people stop abusing this old man.”

Stephen Miller, political commentator, mockingly wrote: “I LOVE THE MEXICANS!”

Jeff Giesea, political commentator: “Democrats treat minorities like pets, Biden edition. This is at the kick off of Hispanic heritage month. Memo to Biden: Castizos want law and order.”

Dania Alexandrino, journalist: “Yeah, because playing a song that has a sexual connotation, no matter how popular it became, is really going to convince Latinos! Does he think Hispanics are so superficial they make decisions based on what songs you like? Good Grief, what an insult! Stop pandering!”

Sema Hernandez, far-left activist: “I love that song, but when Biden plays it I think back to the very credible story of Tara Reade recounting the sexual abuse she suffered while working for Biden. It’s really disturbing. Make it stop.”

Walker Bragman, left-wing activist: “It’s insulting how little Democrats think they need to do…”

Other responses online to the incident:

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...