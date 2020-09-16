https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-calls-reporters-prepared-list-names-showing-90-minutes-late-10-minute-speech-covid-vaccine-video/

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks on the Coronavirus vaccine in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden was 90 minutes late for his 10 minute speech.

During his speech, Biden undermined faith in the Coronavirus vaccine.

“Nearly eight months after this crisis on the doorstep of 200,000 American deaths, President Trump has refused once again to take responsibility or to take action. By his own admission, he continued to lie about Covid-19,” Biden said.

“I trust vaccines. I trust scientists. But I don’t trust Donald Trump,” he added.

Since Biden is unable to answer candid questions from the media, he called on reporters from a prepared list of names.

“I’ll be happy to take some questions now if that’s OK. Let me get my list here….okay, ABC, Mary”

WATCH:

WATCH:

