Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden scratches his face as he speaks at a campaign event at Mill 19 in Pittsburgh, Pa., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Every day is another Joe Biden gaffe.

Some days there are so many, it’s hard to keep up.

Here’s one from Tuesday I didn’t want to leave out. For everyone who recalls the Obama-Biden administration it was an acid bath of a time for the military and for veterans, with funding and leadership decimated, deaths caused by the Obama-Biden restrictive Rules of Engagement and a horrible VA scandal that hid waiting list times and resulted in countless deaths.

But here’s Biden, saying the VA must “remote out veterans over all well-being.”

Joe Biden, who was vice president when veterans died on secret VA wait lists, says the VA must “remote our veterans overall well-being” https://t.co/GnrrMrzl9j pic.twitter.com/frQ7WvwX6d — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 15, 2020

Their well-being was a “remote” concept under the Obama-Biden supervision of the VA. Now, under the Trump administration, it’s night and day, and so much better.

Not sure whether Biden just couldn’t read the teleprompter or there was some other issue there.

But today he had more problems, starting with being over 90 minutes late for his short speech.

Then he attacked confidence in a vaccine being talked about by the Trump administration.

The only reason to add the “but” is to make people mistrust vaccines developed by scientists by linking them to Donald Trump. https://t.co/fXArJBjZ38 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 16, 2020

Joe Biden calls on Trump administration to answer series of questions to instill public confidence in release of any potential vaccine, including, “Who will validate that the decision was driven by science rather than politics?” https://t.co/UEkBsYfp69 pic.twitter.com/nuzpmaiUmV — ABC News (@ABC) September 16, 2020

That’s pretty despicable.

Biden then said he would take questions, but first he pulled out his “list,” apparently to see who he was supposed to call on.

“Let me get my list here” Joe Biden again uses a list of reporters selected by his handlers to take questions. pic.twitter.com/FE2luYT2gT — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 16, 2020

In case there was any doubt, they were even numbered.

“Number 5” says Joe Biden while looking at his pre-approved questioner list. In case you had any doubt that Biden has been given a literal list of reporters to call on, IN ORDER, he just confirmed it for you. — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 16, 2020

Why would you be numbering such a list, unless there was an order? Sure sounds like an order for the questions. Then he only called on four people, unlike the very freewheeling many questioned briefings that which President Donald Trump does. Trump doesn’t need a list of people to call on people. Even if he doesn’t know who the person is, he can just point them out. So why does Biden need a list unless there’s prepared questions? Or are any other media going to call this out, besides the conservative media?

Why can’t Joe Biden answer questions unless they’re from a list of pre-selected reporters? — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 16, 2020

There were a NUMBER of other reporters who were not called on… Now we wait 2 more weeks until Biden will take another 3 questions from a pre-picked list. — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 16, 2020

Biden today: Spoke for 27 minutes, 21 seconds and answered seven questions from a pre-approved list of reporters. Trump today: Spoke for 57 minutes, 19 seconds and answered eighteen questions while calling on random reporters. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 16, 2020

Biden will only call on reporters from his handlers’ approved list. If any of these approved reporters had any integrity they would yield to another reporter. But then they wouldn’t be on the approved list. pic.twitter.com/qSXIC56B5E — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 16, 2020

Donald Trump, Jr. dropped a video that just summed up his inability to answer just basic interview questions, indicating all the problems with the teleprompter.

We all know why Joe Biden’s campaign refuses to answer this question…pic.twitter.com/rFIG9oH0MY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 16, 2020

But he also needs to come clean on if there are prepared questions.

I could be super wrong. But this is just a sad look for a campaign. https://t.co/MyEKD9vovY — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) September 16, 2020

HT: Twitchy

