https://www.redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/09/16/biden-makes-a-gaffe-about-veterans-and-pulls-out-his-list-of-reporters-to-call-on/

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden scratches his face as he speaks at a campaign event at Mill 19 in Pittsburgh, Pa., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Every day is another Joe Biden gaffe.

Some days there are so many, it’s hard to keep up.

Here’s one from Tuesday I didn’t want to leave out. For everyone who recalls the Obama-Biden administration it was an acid bath of a time for the military and for veterans, with funding and leadership decimated, deaths caused by the Obama-Biden restrictive Rules of Engagement and a horrible VA scandal that hid waiting list times and resulted in countless deaths.

But here’s Biden, saying the VA must “remote out veterans over all well-being.”

Their well-being was a “remote” concept under the Obama-Biden supervision of the VA. Now, under the Trump administration, it’s night and day, and so much better.

Not sure whether Biden just couldn’t read the teleprompter or there was some other issue there.

But today he had more problems, starting with being over 90 minutes late for his short speech.

Then he attacked confidence in a vaccine being talked about by the Trump administration.

That’s pretty despicable.

Biden then said he would take questions, but first he pulled out his “list,” apparently to see who he was supposed to call on.

In case there was any doubt, they were even numbered.

Why would you be numbering such a list, unless there was an order? Sure sounds like an order for the questions. Then he only called on four people, unlike the very freewheeling many questioned briefings that which President Donald Trump does. Trump doesn’t need a list of people to call on people. Even if he doesn’t know who the person is, he can just point them out. So why does Biden need a list unless there’s prepared questions? Or are any other media going to call this out, besides the conservative media?

Donald Trump, Jr. dropped a video that just summed up his inability to answer just basic interview questions, indicating all the problems with the teleprompter.

But he also needs to come clean on if there are prepared questions.

HT: Twitchy

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...