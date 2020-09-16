https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-on-so-one-of-the-things-that-by-the-way-this-whole-notion-of-dealing-with-the-idea-look/

Joe Biden clearly lost his train of thought at a speaking event in Florida Tuesday; rambling through a series of issues including drug addiction, veterans affairs, and the military… or something like that.

“And so, one of the things that… And by the way, this whole notion of… Dealing with… The idea that, Look, more Vets,” said Biden.

WATCH: Joe Biden loses his train of thought and has to look down at his notes pic.twitter.com/0kUDlSWR0r — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 16, 2020

Biden continued to baffle reporters on the campaign trail this week when he launched into a bizarre rant about Department Stores and “quartermasters” that run “the lady’s department.”

“Cause if you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in hell take care runnin’ a, you know, a department store uh, thing, you know, where, in the second floor of the ladies department or whatever, you know what I mean?” asked Biden.

Biden Stumbles as He Talks About Being a ‘Quartermaster’ pic.twitter.com/qQWpHFC2i7 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 16, 2020

