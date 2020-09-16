https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/16/big-ten-football-is-back-first-games-scheduled-for-the-weekend-of-october-23-24/

The Big Ten is BACK, with the first games scheduled for the weekend of October 23-24:

The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) adopted significant medical protocols and has voted unanimously to resume the football season starting the weekend of October 23-24, 2020: https://t.co/b5yHShGb1D — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 16, 2020

The decision was unanimous:

In its new release, the Big Ten said the vote by the Council of Presidents and Chancellors to restart a football season was unanimous. — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) September 16, 2020

And they’re hoping for an 8-game season:

Big Ten reverses course, will allow football in 2020; eight-game season to begin in October https://t.co/c3o3GMHtSi — Randy Ludlow (@RandyLudlow) September 16, 2020

Thank you, President Trump?

Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Now, all eyes on the Pac 12:

Pac-12, your move:#BREAKING: The Big Ten Conference says football season will resume October 23-24. Had canceled games because of coronavirus pandemic.https://t.co/IxjOIZVTWY — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) September 16, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

