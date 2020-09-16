https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bankrupt-democrats-election-house/2020/09/16/id/987328

Pointing to the massive increase in spending amid the “war” of the global coronavirus pandemic, Bill O’Reilly told Newsmax TV, if Democrats sweep the presidency, House, and Senate, it will bankrupt the country.

“The country will go bankrupt, just like New York City is right now,” O’Reilly told Wednesday’s “Stinchfield.“

“The country will go bankrupt if the Democrats take power.”

O’Reilly, who has the No. 2 bestseller on The New York Times bestseller list this week with “Killing Crazy Horse: The Merciless Indian Wars in America,” said President Donald Trump and fiscal conservatives have to spend right now to beat coronavirus, but Democrats are trying to take advantage of the fiscally responsible.

“There’s no doubt that politicians in Washington are seeing that opening and then they’re throwing in all kinds of stuff to try to enhance their power,” O’Reilly told host Grant Stinchfield.

