The Black Lives Matter bail fund that was promoted by Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris bailed out a man who is accused of raping an 8-year-old girl.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund, which was promoted by Harris, secured the release of the alleged pedophile in July.

“Timothy Wayne Columbus, 36, faces up to 30 years in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in 2015, court records show. He was released from a Minneapolis jail in early July on $75,000 bail, according to jail records,” the Daily Caller reports. “One day after his release, Columbus signed a document asking the court to return any refunded bail to the MFF, indicating that the fund played a role in securing his release from jail, a court document obtained by the DCNF shows.”

The Caller also obtained a court document that provided chilling details of his assault on the child.

“Victim stated ‘Tim’ laid her on the couch and held her down as he unbuckled his pants and pulled down her pants. Victim stated he then ‘put his thing inside me,’” the statement of probable cause read. “Victim stated ‘Tim’ told her not to tell anyone and continued to penetrate her,” the statement added.

Documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation also showed that the organization helped post bail in August for a man accused of assaulting a 71-year-old woman as he burglarized her home.

“One week after his release the man was found to be in violation of his bail. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office told the DCNF on Wednesday there is still an active felony warrant out for that man’s arrest,” the Daily Caller reports.

Additionally, they helped to bail out a violent criminal who “allegedly stomped on and robbed a victim on the streets of Minneapolis on May 25, the same day George Floyd died while in police custody.”

A tweet from Harris promoting the fund is still active on the candidate’s Twitter account.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

“The MFF has struggled to spend the $35 million it received following Floyd’s death. The group revealed in early September that only about 6% of the $3,475,000 it has spent since Floyd’s death had gone to help bail out of jail people facing protest-related charges,” the Caller reports.

At least 13 Biden staffers have also donated to the shady fund.

