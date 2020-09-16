https://www.dailywire.com/news/bombshell-new-book-bombshell-by-anonymous-is-a-bombshell-say-anonymous-sources-anonymous

Media commentators and other wastes of the precious gift of human life are saying that a new bombshell book about Donald Trump could mark a tipping point when the walls start closing in on the beginning of the end of a crucial period at the crossroads of a juncture of a defining moment when push comes to shove in the crunch of an emergency that could be the tipping point of the beginning of the end of the flashpoint when the walls start closing in on the defining event of the Trump administration.

The new bombshell of a book is entitled “Bombshell: How the Trump Administration Reached a Tipping Point When the Walls Closed in on the Beginning of the End.”

According to anonymous sources, excerpts have been leaked to the press by anonymous sources who confirm that the anonymous sources reporting on the anonymous sources are, in fact, anonymous which, coincidentally, is the name of the author of “Bombshell: How the Trump Administration Reached a Tipping Point When the Walls Closed in on the Beginning of the End,” which anonymous sources say could be a bombshell that marks the tipping point when the walls closed in on the beginning of the end of the Trump administration.

Anonymous sources who have read the excerpts of “Bombshell” by Anonymous have told anonymous sources that they contain stunning revelations about the Trump Administration, which could mark a crucial juncture of a defining event when those stunning revelations come to light and are revealed to be truly stunning.

The New York Times, a former newspaper, declared the book’s stunning revelations to be a stunning bombshell and denounced Trump in what was either a front page news story or an editorial on the op-ed page, depending on which way you’re holding the paper. The paper declared that this could definitely be the beginning of the end of the beginning of the end of the beginning.

President Trump could not be reached for comment because he was busy bringing peace to the Middle East.

