https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-exclusive-video-shows-george-floyd-showing-dropped-small-white-baggie-arrest-officers-pull-crack-pipe-pocket/

The Gateway Pundit has confirmed unreported evidence linked to the arrest and death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the end of May.

From video analysis George Floyd dropped a small white baggie behind himself when he was arrested and was found with crack pipe during his arrest.

Below are some observations Internet sleuth Paul Blum provided to The Gateway Pundit this past week regarding the video (provided below) released after Floyd’s death. The video appears to show George Floyd drop a small white baggie on the sidewalk behind himself upon arrest.

At the beginning of the video (at the :04 mark) we see where Floyd was later placed on the sidewalk. Also, what we notice is that there is nothing on the ground in that area next to the wall:

At the 2:58 mark Floyd is placed on the sidewalk and suddenly a small white baggie appears. Here are a series of pictures showing the sudden appearance of the small white baggie behind Floyd. It looks like the baggie is between Floyd’s fingers and is then placed on the sidewalk:

At the 4:30 mark Floyd is helped up from the ground.

Once he is up you can now see the small white baggie on the ground:

Here is a comparison of the sidewalk before and after the event – after Floyd was on the sidewalk something that looks like a small white baggie remains on the ground:

Here is the video of the event released by NBC:

We next reviewed this incident using AI software XRVision provided by Yaacov Apelbaum. Per this review of the incident we found additional information.

Per the image below we were able to review the arrest using different camera images. The top part of the image shows a recreation of Floyd using AI. This picture also confirms the location of two of the cameras used in the review.

XRVision next identifies Objects of Interest (OOI’s). The first OOI-1 is a rock that was kicked by Floyd on the sidewalk near where he was placed on the sidewalk. The second OOI-2 is a piece of paint or some other material that fell off the wall when Floyd sat down. The third OOI-3 was confirmed by XRVision and it is the small white baggie noted above. It also is not flat which makes it likely it could be a baggie or something similar with some depth. The fourth OOI-4 was a key that Floyd dropped that the policeman picked up off the ground near Floyd.

The fifth, sixth and seventh objects identified came from another video (in tweet below) that show the policeman showing a crack pipe (OOI-5) upon Floyd’s arrest. OOI-6 was a lottery ticket and OOI -7 was a pack of smokes which both appear to have been purchased by Floyd right before his arrest.

Here is a photo of the crack pipe pulled from George Floyd’s pocket.

Here is a brief video of the police uncovering a crack pipe in George Floyd’s pocket:

Breaking: Crack pipe was found on George Floyd’s person. Much more in post tomorrow morning. ⁦@joehoft⁩ ⁦@gatewaypundit⁩ pic.twitter.com/9Whagrhqhx — Joe Hoft (@joehoft) September 16, 2020

We know that Floyd swallowed drugs during a May 2019 arrest and admitted to snorting oxycodone at that time. We also know that the Medical Examiner thought George Floyd had a ‘Fatal Level’ of fentanyl in his system at the time of his death.

So in summary George Floyd swallowed drugs in 2019 during an arrest. He was arrested this year and per our reporting dropped a white small baggie upon arrest. A crack pipe was found on his person and he died while under arrest and the Medical Examiner said he had a fatal level of fentanyl in his system at death.

Did George Floyd die from police brutality or an overdose of fentanyl or some combination of both? The small white baggie he dropped may hold the key.



