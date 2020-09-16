https://www.dailywire.com/news/cardi-b-files-for-divorce-following-cheating-rumors

Rapper and vocal Joe Biden supporter Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has filed for divorce from her rapper husband Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, following rumors of his persistent infidelity.

PEOPLE magazine reported Tuesday: “The ‘WAP’ rapper, 27, filed for divorce at an Atlanta courthouse on Tuesday, saying the marriage is ‘irretrievably broken’ and ‘there are no prospects for a reconciliation,’ reportedly after finding out the Migos rapper, 28, had been unfaithful yet again, PEOPLE confirms. The pair, who share 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari, is due in court Nov. 4.”

The report noted that the split comes amid rumors of Offset’s cheating, which have plagued the marriage from the beginning. Back in January 2018, Cardi B “outwardly confirmed” that her husband “was at the center of a sex tape cheating scandal after rumors of a video and alleged liaison with another woman surfaced in December 2017, three months after the couple had secretly tied the knot,” PEOPLE said.

“No, it’s not right for a n**** to cheat…But what you want me to do?” the 27-year-old posted to Twitter. “Go f*** me another n****? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s*** happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different so.”

Cardi B, a former stripper, has unabashedly promoted the objectification of women in hit songs like “WAP,” or “wet a** p****,” and publicly visited strip clubs with Offset.

The raunchy “WAP” song ironically includes a lyric where Cardi B brags about getting a “ring” solely based on her sexuality: “‘I don’t cook, I don’t clean/But let me tell you how I got this ring.”

Complex lauded the lyric for “dismantling” “gender stereotypes.”

“Gender stereotypes are dismantled in the very first verse, as Cardi sings, ‘I don’t cook, I don’t clean/But let me tell you how I got this ring,’ creating no space for the stereotypical submissive, stay-at-home wife figure,” the outlet gushed.

Apple Music also praised the song as empowering for women while promoting a round table event with Cardi and others artists.

“It’s no secret that women are making some of the most compelling rap music, but sexism and misogyny continues to pit them against each other and continues to keep many from getting their due,” a caption for the interview reads. “In the spirit of undoing that, Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis sat down with Cardi B, Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and Sukihana—all of whom feature in Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s video for the flirty collaboration ‘WAP’ —for a roundtable tackling these issues head-on.”

“The women offer a glimpse into their experiences within the music industry, from sisterhood and camaraderie to the business side of things and double standards,” the caption adds. “But more importantly, this is just a space for some good ol’ fashioned girl talk.”

The duo have been married for three years.

