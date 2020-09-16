https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cdc-director-tells-congress-masks-will-protect-you-better-than-a-vaccine/
CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
CDC Director a few hours ago before Congress — ‘Masks will protect better than a vaccine’
Longer Clip
NEW: CDC Director Redfield to US Senate cmte.:
“These facemasks are the important, powerful public health tool we have … I might even go so far as to say that this facemask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine.” pic.twitter.com/7LJZ3U9xi1
— NBC News (@NBCNews) September 16, 2020