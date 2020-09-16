https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/limengyan/2020/09/16/id/987171

A Chinese virologist accused her government of “intentionally” releasing the SARS-CoV-2 virus after it was created in a lab.

Dr. Li-Meng Yan was on Fox News Tuesday night and told host Tucker Carlson that the virus was created by scientists in China.

After Carlson asked the doctor if the Chinese Communist Party released the virus “on purpose,” she responded, “Yes, of course, it’s intentionally.”

“I work[ed] in the WHO reference lab, which is the top coronavirus lab in the world, in the University of Hong Kong. And the thing is I get deeply into such investigation in secret from the early beginning of this outbreak,” she added. “I had my intelligence because I also get my own unit network in China, involved [in] the hospital … also I work with the top corona[virus] virologist in the world.

“So, together with my experience, I can tell you, this is created in the lab … and also, it is spread to the world to make such damage.”

COVID-19 has infected 29.7 million people worldwide and more than 940,000 deaths are attributed to it. The United States has seen 6.7 million cases and more than 200,000 deaths.

Earlier this week, Yan released her findings that accused China of having “conveniently created” the virus in a lab over a period of six months.

