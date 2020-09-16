https://www.dailywire.com/news/cnbcs-cramer-apologizes-for-calling-pelosi-crazy-nancy-trump-admonishes-him-no-pandering

On Wednesday, President Trump admonished CNBC host Jim Cramer for apologizing after Cramer called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” to her face.

Trump tweeted, “Jim, you didn’t make a mistake. It’s true, and that’s why you said it. No pandering!”

On Tuesday, Cramer, speaking with Pelosi, called her “Crazy Nancy,” echoing President Trump. Cramer asked, “What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy?” He immediately followed with, “I’m sorry, that was the president. I have such reference for the office. I would never use that term.” The exchange continued:

Pelosi: But you just did! But you just did. Cramer: You know what I mean. You know what I mean. Pelosi: I know what you meant. I do. I do. Cramer: The reverence I have for the office …

Jim Cramer calls Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” TO HER FACE on live television pic.twitter.com/WOndLjtrQP — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) September 15, 2020

Pelosi later responded, “Anything the president says is a projection of his own insecurities. He calls other people crazy because he knows he is. He’s a master of projection. So anytime he says something you say, ‘Uh-oh, that’s what he’s thinking of himself.’” She added, “If you’re talking to him, you’re almost wasting your time, because it’s not going to pan out,” as The Hill reported, noting, “Pelosi has repeatedly questioned Trump’s mental health and suggested that he needs an ‘intervention’ from advisers and family members.”

Later on Tuesday, Cramer apologized on-air, saying, “Earlier today, when I talked to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on ‘Squawk on the Street,’ I made a very stupid comment. It was a tongue-in-cheek attempt to make a point about the harsh tone of the negotiations in Washington. But it fell completely flat, and I apologize for that … As I said immediately after the comment, I want to make it clear that I have an incredible amount of respect for both the speaker and, of course, the office she holds.”

Jim, you didn’t make a mistake. It’s true, and that’s why you said it. No pandering! https://t.co/64fFoZvMZc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

As The Daily Wire noted, Trump has been calling Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” for quite a while; in December 2019 he tweeted:

Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with “no pressure.” She said it must be “bipartisan” & overwhelming,” but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites!

…& overwhelming,” but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

Trump and Pelosi haven’t “had an extended, face-to-face conversation since Oct. 16, 2019, during a meeting at the White House about Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria,” The Hill reported. Pelosi said on MSNBC, “I don’t find it a good use of time … Quite frankly, my experience with the president has been that it hasn’t been on the level. You know, he’ll say something and then it doesn’t really happen.”

