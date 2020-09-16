https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/16/cnns-joe-lockhart-is-way-too-busy-worrying-about-how-media-will-fact-check-trump-to-fact-check-himself-over-russian-bounties/

CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart watched Donald Trump’s town hall last night — and what he saw greatly concerned him:

This townhall performance is the reason I’ve argued against debating Trump. He lies in every answer and always delivers gratuitous insults. Debating him means fact checking him and no one can keep up with him. Media needs to plan for this. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 16, 2020

Yes, that’s the reason the media don’t want Joe Biden to face Donald Trump in the debates.

Sure. That, and Biden will start talking about the second story lingerie department at Bloomingdales, where one summer Doris Day felt up his leg hair. https://t.co/T8kwhZy5YI — Mulder’s iPhone Playlist of Latino Bangers (@proteinwisdom) September 16, 2020

Biden is supposed to be the one to refute trump.

That’s what a debate is for.

Biden not up to that task?

You want the media to hold Bidens hand throughout a debate?! Says a lot, none of it good. https://t.co/vHlvqyR59N — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) September 16, 2020

Yes. Thats it. Thats it exactly. Keep that argument up. Thats a winner for sure. https://t.co/XWWZQHfZKM — Mitch G, Thats Me. (@mgcat) September 16, 2020

Speaking of winning arguments, Joe’s got more up his sleeve:

Has the President said anything yet on the Russians putting bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan? — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 16, 2020

I’ve asked this question repeatedly with no actual answer. https://t.co/Qywk0fnCAd — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 16, 2020

Oh, we’re sure you have, Brian.

Has Joe been too busy worrying about how the media are going to fact-check Donald Trump to fact-check himself?

Has CNN said anything yet about the commanders finding no evidence that this is true? https://t.co/xQnI3hMwwE — Aaron (@a_ryan88) September 16, 2020

From Monday: “U.S. commander: Intel still hasn’t established Russia paid Taliban ‘bounties’ to kill U.S. troops” https://t.co/UgzFHQLPLu — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 16, 2020

Hey Joe, let me help you out since you can’t seem to do anything akin to real journalism! https://t.co/hXN3cHbo6a pic.twitter.com/rTJfY9Ga8F — FedUp1971 (@FedUp1971) September 16, 2020

NBC released an updated version of this story this morning saying Intelligence agencies and generals in Afghanistan cannot confirm this. Here’s CNN brainiac still running with it. https://t.co/dOWs0awri6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2020

Running right over the edge of the cliff.

He needs to address the Logan Act allegations against Bigfoot first. https://t.co/Jp70H55zoZ — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) September 16, 2020

