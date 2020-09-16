https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2020/09/16/new-biden-audio-tape-released-in-ukraine-shows-vp-trashing-incoming-trump-admin-to-foreign-leader-says-hell-stay-involved-in-ukraine-after-inauguration-discusses-jointly-damaging-trump/

‘Trump Is A Dog Who Caught The Car’

A new audio tape released this morning between then Vice President Joe Biden and the former President Poroshenko in Ukraine shows Biden talking down the competence of the incoming Trump administration and declaring he will ‘stay involved’ in what is going on in Ukraine after the inauguration.

In the second tape, Biden calls Trump ‘the dog who caught the car’, who has no idea of what to do, and Biden and Poroshenko have ‘a real chance of making him a hero’. In other words, damaging the incoming administration and making them look bad.

Much evidence has come out over the last year that the real collusion in the U.S. 2016 presidential election was between the Clinton campaign/Obama admin/Biden/DNC/Deep State. These tapes were recorded after Ukraine released the famous ‘black ledger’ which allegedly showed then Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort taking ‘off the books’ illegal payments. The ledger was later shown to be fabricated after the Mueller investigation was over.

The third tape shows Biden discussing getting Poroshenko’s children into University of Pennsylvania, as payback for helping the Obama Administration in their Ukrainian anti-Trump endeavors.

