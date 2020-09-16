https://hannity.com/media-room/crash-and-burn-monday-night-football-ratings-crater-some-games-down-38/

“Both teams lined up in the middle of the field after the national anthem and locked arms briefly before shaking hands to get ready for the coin toss. Fans on social media noticed that the limited number of fans who were in attendance appeared to let their own voices be heard during the moment,” adds Fox .

Kansas City Chiefs fans appeared to boo the moment of unity with the Texans prior to the game starting.

“NFL fans who were able to attend the opening game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans to start the 2020 season on Thursday appeared to boo the teams’ moment of unity at midfield prior to the coin toss,” reports Fox News.

Some fans in Kansas City were not happy with the NFL’s ‘Moment of Unity’ before opening night kick-off Thursday; apparently booing the players as they linked arms ahead of the game.

BIDEN on ???: ‘We Won’t Just Rebuild This Nation, We’ll Transform It’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.06.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden vowed to “transform” the United States of America over the 4th of July Holiday Weekend; saying his administration will more than simply “rebuild this nation” should he win the White House.

“We’re going to beat Donald Trump. And when we do, we won’t just rebuild this nation — we’ll transform it,” said Biden on social media.

We’re going to beat Donald Trump. And when we do, we won’t just rebuild this nation — we’ll transform it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 6, 2020

An explosive report from JustTheNews.com is shedding new light on Hunter Biden’s dealings during the eight years of the Obama administration; showing the Vice President’s son was provided a Secret Service security detail on hundreds of flights.

“Hunter Biden has already made headlines with his pursuit of global business, raising questions about conflicts of interests by landing lucrative deals in Ukraine and China while his father Joe was vice president,” reports JustTheNews.com. “And now it’s his proclivity for globetrotting travel that is garnering attention.”

“The son of the former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee in waiting used Secret Service protection on at least 411 international and domestic trips during the Obama years, according to records released this month under the Freedom of Information Act to the conservative watchdog Judicial Watch,” adds the website.

“Given the Burisma-Ukraine-China influence peddling scandals, Hunter Biden’s extensive international travel during the Obama-Biden presidency, including at least 5 trips to China, will raise additional questions,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said after releasing the records.

Read the full report at JustTheNews.com.