A criminal destroyed the almost 90-year-old statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in El Paso, Texas.

According to the El Paso police the statue was toppled and destroyed by 30-year-old Isaiah Cantrell.



Via KVIA — Isaiah Cantrell was arrested and had marijuana in his possession.

The Diocese of El Paso reported:

The Cathedral was vandalized this morning at around 10:00am. A suspect came into the sanctuary at St. Patrick Cathedral and destroyed the almost 90-year-old statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which was located in the center behind the main altar of the church. The church was open and available for prayer. A suspect has been detained by the El Paso Police department. The police are currently continuing their investigation into the vandalism. The Rector of St. Patrick Cathedral, Fr. Trini Fuentes, said, “I am in shock and we at the Cathedral are heartbroken over such an unexpected situation.” Bishop Seitz also expressed his sadness about the damage caused to the historic Sacred Heart of Jesus Statue. “This statue is one of my favorite representations of Jesus—his arms open wide in welcome, his heart aflame with love for us. I would often take inspiration from this image as I prepared for Mass.”

