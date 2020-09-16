https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/dan-bongino-takes-stand-against-conservative-censorship-invests-video-platform?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Radio and TV personality Dan Bongino is upping the pressure on YouTube and other social platforms that censor conservatives, acquiring a stake in the online video platform Rumble that honors free speech.

“YouTube has taken advantage of conservatives for far too long,” Bongino told Just the News on Thursday night. “We give them high-quality conservative content, and they demonetize us and spit in our faces. It’s the most backward business model I’ve seen in a long time. It’s time to stop talking and to start doing something about it. And that’s why I partnered up with Rumble.”

Rumble is an online video hosting, sharing and monetization platform started in 2013 that is growing in popularity. It powers the video platform on Just the News.

Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and congressional candidate, has grown a popular following on Fox News and his own podcast and has been outspoken about the growing censorship and cancel culture movements in the technology space.

His partnership with Rumble is the latest step he has taken to support alternate platforms committed to free speech and conservative values.

He started the Bongino Report earlier this year to counter a leftward trend at the Drudge Report aggregation site, and also has partnered with Parler, the Twitter alternative that is widely popular with conservatives.

