(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Alan Dershowitz filed a $300 million lawsuit against CNN because he said the network tried to destroy his credibility during President Trump’s impeachment.

Dershowitz, a former Harvard law professor who represented Trump during the impeachment, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, claiming that CNN purposefully aired a fragment of one of his arguments to attempt to paint him as delusional. The clip in question is related to Dershowitz’s argument that Trump could do anything he believed was in the “public interest.”

“Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest, and mostly, you’re right — your election is in the public interest, and if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected, in the public interest — that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment,” he said during the January impeachment trial, later adding, “for it to be impeachable, you would have to discern that he or she made a decision solely on the basis of corrupt motives.”

