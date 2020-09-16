https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/despite-pressure-top-democrat-leaders-big-ten-reverses-decision-votes-play-football-thanks-trump/

The Big Ten voted this morning to play ball in 2020 after previously running with Democrat politicians and cancelling all sports through the end of the year.

The USA Today reports:

Bowing to pressure from players, coaches and politicians, the Big Ten’s presidents decided Wednesday morning to move forward with an eight-game football season beginning on the weekend of Oct. 24, reversing their August decision to postpone the fall schedule and ending weeks of drama that spread from campuses all the way to the White House. Citing new information presented by the league’s medical advisory board last weekend, including the imminent availability of rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 that can be administered on a daily basis, Big Ten presidents concluded they can safely conduct a football season, even as some of them struggle with infection rates on their own campuses.

In complete acts of insanity the conference announced radical plans for athletes contracting COVID-19:

The Big Ten will also require any athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 to be withheld from game competition for 21 days and undergo comprehensive cardiac testing, including an MRI that could detect inflammation of the heart. That data will be put into a cardiac registry to help further the study of COVID-19 effects.

Of course this is insane due to the fact that individuals under the age of 24 being virtually immune to COVID-19. As we pointed out, the CDC shows that the athletes in the Big Ten are not at risk of dying from the Coronavirus at all. They are more likely to drown!

Look at the line for the number of deaths related to those under the age of 24 (for the Big Ten Commissioner and Chancellors this would be every single football player in the Big Ten).

We reported previously that the Big Ten made a huge mistake when they hired Kevin Warren last year as their Big Ten Commissioner. The Gateway Pundit posted several reports on the illogical and politically motivated actions Warren and Democrat politicians took to cancel the 2020 Big Ten football season.

Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was reportedly behind the scenes working against the Big Ten reopening for sports this year. This no doubt will affect the vote in 2020 in Michigan against the Democrats:



The Big Ten coming back – and @realDonaldTrump role in helping bring it back – will impact the election. Fact. — Will Cain (@willcain) September 16, 2020

Laura Ingraham reported on Whitmer’s actions on the latest Big Ten controversy: Over the next few days, everyone who wants @bigten football should make their voices heard. Behind closed doors @GovWhitmer is working against players’ and their families’ interests. “Sources: No vote taken as Big Ten meets again” https://t.co/Vf153y3nZL — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 14, 2020

As we reported earlier, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, shut down Big Ten football for the season in August. The Commissioner in May besmirched the police after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. He followed that with shutting down Big Ten football for the entire season.



The universities in the Big Ten make millions on college football which ends up paying for smaller sports and women’s sports for the rest of the year as well as other university activities. Big Ten football brings in millions to local businesses as well. But after sending out the league’s schedule, Warren suddenly decided a few days later to ‘postpone’ all sports (to God knows when) through the remainder of the year.

ESPN reported when the Big Ten voted to shut down football in 2020:

The Big Ten has faced significant backlash over the timing of the decision, which came just six days after the league announced its 10-game, conference-only schedule on the Big Ten Network. Coaches, athletic directors, fans and parents have publicly and privately expressed frustration and outrage at a lack of communication and explanation about the about-face.

Warren claimed he cancelled Big Ten football because of the coronavirus. But this doesn’t make sense. Warren isn’t concerned about the Big Ten football players’ health at all because if he was Warren wouldn’t let his son play ball this year at Mississippi State in the SEC.

We’ve learned that Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar admitted to calling the University of Minnesota President to shut down the football season. Klobuchar even shared her conversation with the University president recently on FOX News.

Weeks ago Michigan’s Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer blocked an attempt to play Big Ten football.

Whitmer is on record in months past as saying there needs to be a widely available vaccine and mass quantities of tests available to determine when “we have some immunity built up.” The most optimistic estimates for when a vaccine might be available point to the end of the year. Michigan is still limiting indoor gatherings to 10 or fewer people, and bars are are closed for indoor service. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 or fewer people.

Outkick.com reported that Whitmer cheered the news that Big Ten football was cancelled:

The Great Villianess of Big Ten fans everywhere, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, has officially spoken on the conference canceling fall football and is “glad” at the direction taken by her partner in villain crime, commissioner Kevin Warren. “I was glad that the Big Ten took the leadership role that they did,” Whitmer told members of the media on Monday, MLive reports. “Obviously they’ve got huge universities and they’ve got people who are on all of these campuses that are working to try to address the COVID pandemic that we’re all struggling with.” “Football is a very intimate sport where you are up in one another’s faces,” Whitmer added. “That’s what makes it inherently risky, so that’s my concern. I love football. I wanted to be a sports broadcaster. I don’t like not seeing football this fall, but I’m glad that the Big Ten took the leadership they did and the (Michigan) High School Sports Association did as well.”

The only reason that football was cancelled in the Big Ten this year was because Democrats either wanted to punish their constituents or they believed incorrectly that this will help them in the election.

It’s so disgusting seeing politicians and school administrators involved in politics when they should be thinking about their students and institutions.



