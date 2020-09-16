https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/despite-video-evidence-showing-blm-perp-attacked-first/
About The Author
Related Posts
Kanye held secret meeting with Kushner, Ivanka…
August 13, 2020
Death Valley hits 130 degrees…
August 17, 2020
Ronald Reagan Lays Down The Law — Responds to Berkeley riots in legendary fashion…
September 4, 2020
Rare blood biomarkers determine who dies of Covid…
August 12, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy