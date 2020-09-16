https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/disgraceful-lindsey-graham-says-comey-will-testify-sept-30-wont-subpoena-mueller-looks-like-mccabe-strzok-will-walk-video/

On May 1, 2019 Lindsey Graham, the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, promised investigations on the Spygate scandal.

He made the the comments during testimony by US Attorney General Bill Barr in front of the US Senate.

But Lindsey Graham lied.

Lindsey Graham is a fraud.

In October 2019 Maria Bartiromo confronted Lindsey Graham about his promise to call in deep state witnesses before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Lindsey lied and said he would call in deep state witnesses after the Horowitz Report was released in December.

He never did.

In a follow-up interview in 2019 Maria Bartiromo again confronted Senator Lindsey Graham about calling in deep state witnesses before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Lindsey later said he will wait to call witnesses until the General Flynn case was over.

In the past three months Lindsey has called three or four witnesses and treated them with kid gloves.

Now Lindsey is telling Republicans to “stay tuned.”

Lou Dobbs ripped him last week–

Lindsey Graham on Wednesday told Sean Hannity that fired FBI Director James Comey will come in and testify without a subpoena on September 30th.

Lindsey Graham then said he is “negotiating” with Andrew McCabe and his attorneys to come in and testify.

Lindsey Graham then said Robert Mueller turned down his request.

Lindsey previously said he would subpoena Mueller to testify.

Lindsey Graham said Strzok will not come in.

It should be clear by now to everyone that Lindsey Graham took the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee to assist the deep state and prevent any major investigations on the criminal government officials who attempted a coup on President Trump.

Lindsey Graham then added, “Stay tuned.”

Lindsey Graham is a disgrace.

It is sad to see Sean Hannity lap up his nonsense.

