https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/does-any-speak-bidenese/

Biden invokes ‘quartermaster’ and the internet freaks out

“Cause if you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in hell take care runnin’ a, you know, a department store uh, thing, you know, where, in the second floor of the ladies department or whatever, you know what I mean?”

A quartermaster is a military officer in charge of supplies and logistics. Department stores generally don’t figure into their work. And they don’t have “ladies’ departments” these days.

Oh, Mr. Biden.

September 29 is coming quickly…