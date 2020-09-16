http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1y-czrdTVOI/

President Donald Trump attacked Democrats as “heartless” for blocking coronavirus aid, including more stimulus payments for individuals.

“Democrats are ‘heartless,’” Trump wrote on Twitter. “They don’t want to give STIMULUS PAYMENTS to people who desperately need the money, and whose fault it was NOT that the plague came in from China.”

Democrats are “heartless”. They don’t want to give STIMULUS PAYMENTS to people who desperately need the money, and whose fault it was NOT that the plague came in from China. Go for the much higher numbers, Republicans, it all comes back to the USA anyway (one way or another!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

Trump spoke after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday rejected a proposed $1.5 trillion stimulus plan from moderate Democrats.

Pelosi stubbornly refuses to negotiate beyond a massive $2.4 trillion bill the House of Representatives passed in May. That measure is a wishlist of Democrat goodies including expensive bailouts for Democrat-run states that has little chance of earning Republican support.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer continue to block additional aid for Americans and negations with the White House have gone nowhere.

A $300 billion Republican Senate coronavirus aid bill was blocked by Senate Democrats last week, angering Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Every Senate Democrat just voted against hundreds of billions of dollars of COVID-19 relief,” he wrote on Twitter. “They blocked money for schools, testing, vaccines, unemployment insurance, and the Paycheck Protection Program. Their goal is clear: No help for American families before the election.”

