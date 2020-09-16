http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hMp8CdhSdtQ/

President Donald Trump celebrated the news Wednesday that the Big 10 college football conference had decided to play games in October.

“Great News: BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “All teams to participate. Thank you to the players, coaches, parents, and all school representatives.”

After the Big 10 conference schools voted 11-3 to cancel sports for the fall during the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump pressed them to reverse the decision.

“Have a FANTASTIC SEASON!” Trump continued. “It is my great honor to have helped!!!”

The Trump campaign also released a highlight video celebrating the news.

Trump personally lobbied the Big 10 Commissioner Kevin Warren to reopen football this fall. On September 1, Trump announced negotiations to return were “on the one yard line” after speaking with the commissioner.

The president blamed Democrats for trying to close football during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think the biggest headwind we have is that you have Democrats that don’t want to see it happen,” Trump said September 1. “But I think they want to play, and the fans want to see it, and the players have a lot at stake, including possibly playing in the NFL.”

He also blamed Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmore for preventing the University of Michigan from playing.

“Big 10 is looking very strongly at opening up their season, but we’re not getting any cooperation from the governor of Michigan,” Trump said last week during a campaign trip to Michigan.

