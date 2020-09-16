https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/dr-li-meng-yan-hong-kong-confirmed-gp-reporting-april-china-coronavirus-man-made-not-natural-event/

Dr. Li-Meng Yan was on with Tucker Carlson tonight and she discussed her recent report and thoughts related to the China coronavirus. The doctor shared what we reported earlier tonight, that she has evidence that the China coronavirus was produced in a China lab.

Per Larry Sellin’s discussion of her report, Dr. Yan reported:

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who investigated the origin of the COVID-19 virus during the initial outbreak in Wuhan China as a medical researcher in Hong Kong, has now provided unequivocal evidence that the virus was not of natural origin… …She claims that the COVID-19 virus originated in laboratories overseen by China’s People’s Liberation Army, using bat coronaviruses ZC45 and/or ZXC21 collected from Zhoushan, China and used as the viral “backbone” for genetic engineering. TRENDING: Lancaster Protesters Held On Whopping $1 Million Bail Each After Riots Those bat coronaviruses were originally isolated and characterized between July 2015 and February 2017 under the supervision of the Third Military Medical University (Chongqing, China) and the Research Institute for Medicine of Nanjing Command (Nanjing, China).

Dr. Yan discussed her report with Tucker below.

From Tucker at FOX News

We first reported in an Exclusive on April 9th, 2020 that Chinese Doctor Shi Zhengli was part of a team that working on a coronavirus project jointly with US doctors in 2014 before it was shut down by the DHS for being too risky.

After the US research project was shut down, Dr. Shi continued her coronavirus research in Wuhan, China.

We went on to report that our information provided a basis that contradicts the theory that COVID-19 is a variant that just magically mutated in a bat in the wild and then jumped to a human when they ate a delicious bowl of bat soup. From all of the published research papers that related to this project going back to 2014, it’s clear that COVID-19 was already in a lab.

We also noted that it’s difficult to tell if the release was intentional or accidental.

Dr. Yan confirmed our reporting from April tonight.

