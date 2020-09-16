https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/embarrassing-democrats-hold-car-parade-jill-biden-joes-home-handful-cars-show-video/

Democrats held a car parade on Wednesday for Jill Biden.

It was embarrassing!

While Joe Biden stayed home his wife traveled to New Hampshire to campaign.

OK, lets talk about this pathetic spectacle today with @DrBiden, 20 reporters & 3 cars in a “Biden for President Parade. This is a new low and that is really saying something when it comes to Democrats. pic.twitter.com/x4SU4FLEMT — Vote like your life depends on it because it does (@JailJohnBrennan) September 16, 2020

There were at least four cars in the parade.

But not many if any more than that.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Milwaukee Trump Supporter Arrested for Brandishing a Gun at Black Lives Matter Mob That Was Surrounding His Home (VIDEO)

Notice that the traveling press with Dr. Biden did not report on this paltry showing.

The media is her fan club. They are the enemies of America.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

