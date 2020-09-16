https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/embarrassing-democrats-hold-car-parade-jill-biden-joes-home-handful-cars-show-video/

Democrats held a car parade on Wednesday for Jill Biden.
It was embarrassing!
While Joe Biden stayed home his wife traveled to New Hampshire to campaign.

There were at least four cars in the parade.
But not many if any more than that.

Notice that the traveling press with Dr. Biden did not report on this paltry showing.
The media is her fan club. They are the enemies of America.

