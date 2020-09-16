https://thepoliticalinsider.com/error-in-over-400-michigan-military-and-overseas-ballots-incorrectly-lists-trump-running-mate/

An error in over 400 Michigan overseas military and overseas ballots listed the Libertarian Party’s VP pick as President Donald Trump’s running mate.

Libertarian Candidate Is Trump’s VP Choice??

The Detroit News reported the error in the Michigan ballots on Tuesday, noting that over 400 of them were downloaded from a state database, ready to be sent out via mail or email to military serving overseas or other out-of-country voters, under the Military and Overseas Empowerment (MOVE) Act. It is unclear how many of the ballots were actually sent out.

The ballots listed Jeremy Cohen, the Libertarian Party’s vice presidential candidate, as the running mate for President Trump, omitting Mike Pence from the ballot. Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian presidential candidate, had no running mate on her ticket as a result.

Ballots Available For Two Hours Before Taken Down

The ballots were available on the Michigan state website for around two hours on Tuesday afternoon. Clerks who tried to download ballots during that time frame were informed that there was a problem with the system, and were emailed further instructions after the ballots were removed. Any voters who received a misprinted ballot “must be sent a replacement MOVE ballot ASAP.”

Tracy Wimmer, spokeswoman for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, said that the ballot was a result of “a temporary error” in the file data, and explained that any voter who attempted to return an incorrect ballot will still have their vote counted properly.

“The clerk will be instructed to duplicate a vote for Trump onto a ballot for Trump/Pence,” Wimmer said.

How Many Other Errors Are There?

An error like this in the system goes to show once again the problems of mail-in voting. How many other ballots have been sent out with errors that have not been caught? What happens if those voters then send an incorrect ballot back? Curious, also, that it was the Trump ticket that was affected, no? Really makes you think!

