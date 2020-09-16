https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/16/facebook-rejects-ad-about-biological-boys-ruining-girls-sports-after-politifact-said-it-was-missing-context/

First off, here’s the ad from the American Principles Project that Facebook will not be running after a review by PolitiFact:

For the record, Joe Biden said all the way back in January that there was “no room for compromise” and added that one of his top legislative priorities would be to pass the Equity Act, which would require schools to include biological males who identify as transgender on girls’ sports teams.

Here’s Terry Schilling, executive director of the American Principles Project Foundation, with a thread on why the group’s appeal was rejected:

Funny that this happens just as Hillary Clinton is putting Facebook on notice for spreading “weaponized disinformation.” Biden’s on record saying one of his top legislative priorities would be ensuring biological males could compete in girls’ sports, so what’s the problem?

