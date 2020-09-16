https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/09/16/facepalm-juan-williams-says-trumps-israel-peace-deals-accelerate-the-chance-of-war-in-middle-east-n936294

Liberal Fox News contributor Juan Williams seems unable to give President Donald Trump any credit for anything, not even multiple peace deals in the Middle East.

On Tuesday, during an episode of The Five, Juan Williams claimed that the recent peace deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain that Trump negotiated a “distraction” and that rather than achieving peace they are “accelerating” the “chance of war” in the Middle East.

Williams made his argument while he and his co-panelists were discussing Nancy Pelosi’s recent remarks that the peace deals were a “distraction.”

“It is [a distraction],” Williams agreed. “The real trouble here is between the Palestinians and the Israelis, and that situation has not been helped. What we’re doing here in this situation is we have the Bahrainians and the United Arab Emirates, they already had diplomatic, security, and trade ties with Israel … and it opens the door to some possibilities.”

Williams continued, “The real action here is the United States giving arms, giving serious arms, to UAE potentially to go after the Iranians. And so what we’re doing is stirring up a proxy war, and that doesn’t diminish the chance of war or disruption in the Middle East — it accelerates it.”

He also seemed to suggest that the peace deals were simply election season theatre. “We have to note that it’s taking place in the midst of an intense American election and that’s what’s going on at the White House. I don’t think anybody is fooled by it. There certainly is reason for hope, but let’s not fool ourselves.”

It’s hard to imagine anyone arguing that a peace agreement is a bad thing, but I guess when the peace agreement is brokered by the big bad Orange Man, even liberals seem to be against peace.

