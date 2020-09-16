https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/fake-news-cbs-caught-using-photo-latinos-trump-event-phoenix-tagged-bidens-florida-event/
Fake news CBS got caught in a huge lie AGAIN!
CBS News used a photo from a Latinos for Trump in event in Phoenix and tagged it as Biden’s Latino event in Florida.
Emblazoned on CBS’s chyron: “Biden pitches crucial Latino voters during Florida campaign stop” — with a photo from Trump’s Phoenix rally.
A Latina in the photo was literally wearing a hat that said “I Love Trump.”
CBS stole a Photo from Latinos for Trump in Phoenix and tagged it as a Biden event. #fakenews @DonaldJTrumpJr @charliekirk11 @drewsexton23 @kelliwardaz #LeadRight pic.twitter.com/Pmz1dt83Hv
— AZ_LD25FO_TDuc (@LD25_GOP) September 16, 2020
Brad Parscale blasted CBS!
Their hats literally say “I ❤️ Trump”. https://t.co/5g7QLp7LvG
— Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 16, 2020
Biden’s Latino event in Kissimmee, Florida yesterday was a total disaster.
Biden was nearly 2 hours late to the event.
This is the scene from Biden’s Latino event yesterday:
Serious… this is not a spoof. This is the current status of Joe Biden’s Latino “enthusiasm” rally tonight.
Source: https://t.co/6uJ6dkytdH https://t.co/AFCZ2JrFWx pic.twitter.com/TCem56yVvl
— TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) September 16, 2020
Then this happened…
After being introduced by Puerto Rican-American singer Luis Fonsi, Joe Biden pulled out his phone and started playing Despacito ahead of his remarks kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month.
“Despacito” means “slowly” — perfect for Slow Joe!
WATCH:
After being introduced by Luis Fonsi, Joe Biden pulled out his phone and started playing Despacito ahead of his remarks kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month in Kissimmee, FL. pic.twitter.com/7R6hUZgLW1
— Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) September 16, 2020
CBS News had to use a photo from a Trump rally because virtually NO ONE was at Joe Biden’s Latino event!