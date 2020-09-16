https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/federal-judge-strikes-pennsylvania-covid-orders-unconstitutional/

(WASHINGTON STANDARD) – We’ve reported that several judges, as well as the Department of Justice have declared that there are no constitutional exceptions for pandemics. Yet, they have allowed the federal government to issue a state of emergency without chiding them a bit about it and engage in unconstitutional actions, including taking over privately owned businesses by the Army and purchasing billions of dollars worth of vaccines and providing ventilators. Now, another federal judge has just ruled that Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s and Secretary of Health Rachel Levine’s coronavirus orders are unconstitutional, but will the people start dealing with these criminals for their violation of the Constitution, their rights and the public trust?

On Monday, the judge’s ruling addressed the orders that shut down the state, closed businesses and limited gatherings, and declared them to be unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV agreed with the plaintiffs claim that Wolf’s business shutdown and stay-at-home orders violated certain constitutional rights.

The plaintiffs include Butler, Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, four Republican lawmakers and several small businesses in those counties.

