(DAILY WIRE) – The FBI arrested an individual late on Tuesday in connection with a drive-by shooting earlier in the day that resulted in a federal law enforcement officer being injured outside a Phoenix courthouse.

“The FBI is investigating an assault on a federal officer which occurred outside of the Federal Courthouse, 401 W. Washington, Phoenix, AZ around 11:30 a.m.,” the bureau’s Phoenix field office said in a statement. “One person, a court security officer, has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The bureau later added: “An individual is in custody in connection with the assault on a federal officer. … This is an ongoing investigation. No further information can be released at this time.”

ABC 15 reported that the suspect’s vehicle was seen leaving the area after the suspect opened fire on the officer.

