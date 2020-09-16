https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/federal-officer-shot-in-phoenix-drive-by-shooting/
First we need to ask; who was being prosecuted at the
time, and if insignificant then we must conclude
Antifa/BLM…
if of Antifa/BLM and not gang related,
unless they were paid by Antifa/BLM
we need to ask why again.
Why? They are losing air time. [the west coast fires
are stealing their thunder] They need to
renew attention on themselves, and this is
an easy immediate way to do that.
This is why leaders of both groups, when in
protest, need to be the first to be incarcerated,
and drug tested. Using both state and federal
laws to hold them, with a one year wait for
trial. Within a few weeks all the
first and secondaries would be off the street,
exposing the real power behind the throne,
forcing them to come out in order to direct activities.
also;
when they block roads, drivers must learn to line up
their cars shoulder to shoulder, bumper to bumper
and move ahead as one single group.