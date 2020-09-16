https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/federal-officer-shot-in-phoenix-drive-by-shooting/

First we need to ask; who was being prosecuted at the

time, and if insignificant then we must conclude

Antifa/BLM…

if of Antifa/BLM and not gang related,

unless they were paid by Antifa/BLM

we need to ask why again.

Why? They are losing air time. [the west coast fires

are stealing their thunder] They need to

renew attention on themselves, and this is

an easy immediate way to do that.

This is why leaders of both groups, when in

protest, need to be the first to be incarcerated,

and drug tested. Using both state and federal

laws to hold them, with a one year wait for

trial. Within a few weeks all the

first and secondaries would be off the street,

exposing the real power behind the throne,

forcing them to come out in order to direct activities.

also;

when they block roads, drivers must learn to line up

their cars shoulder to shoulder, bumper to bumper

and move ahead as one single group.

