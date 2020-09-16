https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/franklin-graham-democratic-party-anti-god/

The Democratic Party ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris has been described as the most pro-abortion ever.

In fact, there apparently is no longer a place for pro-life Democrats in the party, which has evangelist Franklin Graham wondering, “Is the Democratic Party anti-God?”

Graham commented on Facebook on the party’s attack on John DeBerry, a Democratic member of the Tennessee House of Representatives for 26 years.

The Tennessee Democratic Party’s executive committee in April voted 41-18 to remove him from the ballot for the August primary because of his pro-life position.

“That’s just sick,” wrote Graham, CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse. “Now he has to run as an independent – pray for him. I hope that people in his district will support his biblical stand.

“God is going to judge America one day for the shed blood of innocent children,” Graham wrote. “Every life is important. All life matters. If we don’t defend the unborn, who will? This November who we elect for state, local, and national positions of leadership is so important. These are not just political issues, they are moral and biblical issues. Rep. DeBerry, who is also a pastor, said, ‘I tell people all the time when they talk to me: It’s not about the elephant. It’s not about the donkey. It’s about the Lamb.’ He’s so right.”

Ernest Brooks, one of the committee members who voted against DeBerry’s expulsion, told The Tennesseean: “Historically, many of the constituents that live in Rep. DeBerry’s district have possibly been disenfranchised in some ways in the past, and I thought that the executive committee vote the other day disenfranchised his voters once again. We’ve taken that power from them. If they wanted to reelect him, they cannot.”

Executive committee member Bryan Carson claimed DeBerry does not exemplify “basic Democratic principles.”

Lawmakers then stepped in and wrote a new law that allows DeBerry to run as an independent.

The candidate, an ordained minister with the Church of Christ, told the Catholic News Agency, “My work in Nashville as a legislator is nothing more than an extension of my work as a child of God, as a Christian.”

DeBerry was among a minority of Democrats who asked the Democratic National Convention to moderate the harsh abortion language in its platform.

He told The Tennessean that Democrats “have a right to say they want to disassociate me with that party.

“They do not have a right to disassociate me with District 90.”

The head of the Tennessee Democrats admitted to the paper that DeBerry was not even informed that his “Democratic bona fides” were being questioned or that the vote to remove him was planned.

Nor was he given an opportunity to defend himself before other Democrats voted him out, she said.

