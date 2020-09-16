https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/west-coast-fires-caused-by-arson

The left has already determined that the wildfires raging across the West Coast were definitely caused by climate change and Big Tech is determined to silence anyone who dares suggest otherwise. Facebook even announced a sweeping policy on Saturday to remove posts that claim the fires were caused by arson from far-left activists.

But on his radio program Wednesday, Glenn Beck revealed multiple arrest records for suspected arsonists in California, Oregon, and Washington — and several of those charged and arrested were also instigators in Black Lives Matter rallies, violent protests, and Antifa riots. He also called out the “news gods” in Big Tech, daring them to try to censor his video.

“I asked my staff, to see if there was any evidence [of arson] on the fires. And I don’t mean evidence from Twitter. I mean evidence. Is there anybody who has been arrested for arson?” Glenn said. “Well, here they are. And YouTube and Facebook, go ahead. I want you to demonetize this clip. I want you to somehow or another say that we’re lying. I want you to throttle this. Go ahead. Because then you’re going to have to explain what we got wrong. And I happen to have all the documents right here. So my attorney is really ready for that throttling or demonetization. You say you’re a protector of the truth? Great, here it is.”

Glenn read off the first 10 arrest records, which combined allege the destruction of more than 120,000 acres and 700 structures, as well as tens of thousands of people evacuated from their homes.

“You want to tell us, PolitiFact, how you came to the conclusion … that there was no arson in these fires?” Glenn asked. “Can you tell me how you came to that conclusion? Because your fact-check seems to be entirely false.”

Watch the video below for more details:

