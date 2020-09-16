https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/george-soros-is-trending-because-newt-gingrich-had-the-cojones-to-challenge-harris-faulkner/
👀 the end 👀
Gingrich: The #1 problem in almost all these cities is George Soros elected left-wing antipolice pro-criminal DAs
Francis: I’m not sure we need to bring Soros into this
G: He paid for it, why can’t we discuss that
Harf: No, he didn’t
G: OK, so it’s verboten? pic.twitter.com/BSRUOAVCSY
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) September 16, 2020