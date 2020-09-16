https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/09/16/global-economy-doing-better-than-expected/
RUSH: “Report finds global economic outlook not as bad as expected.” It’s AP story. “The global economy is not doing as bad as previously expected, especially in the United States and China, but has still suffered an unprecedented drop due to the coronavirus pandemic, an international watchdog said Wednesday.”
Nothing is as bad as they are telling you it is. Nothing. They thrive, they survive on creating panic and chaos.