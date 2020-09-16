http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Hscoi00QJCA/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced that former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee and his appearance will take place on September 30.

Graham said, “The day of reckoning is upon us when it comes to Crossfire Hurricane. James Comey has agreed to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September the 30th, without a subpoena. I appreciate Mr. Comey coming before the committee. He will be respectfully treated, but asked hard questions. We’re negotiating with McCabe, Mr. McCabe. We’re hoping to get him without a subpoena, time will tell. Mueller has declined the invitation of the committee to appear to explain his report after the Horowitz Report.”

