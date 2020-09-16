https://www.theepochtimes.com/gunman-who-shot-two-la-deputies-still-being-sought-as-reward-eclipses-300000_3501962.html

The man who shot two deputies in California in broad daylight over the weekend is still not in custody, but the reward for information leading to his arrest has risen above $300,000.

The largest portion of the reward is being offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. The board announced Sunday, just one day after the shooting, that it was offering $100,000 for details that lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

A mix of public and private groups have since offered more money, quickly pushing the total up.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told Fox Los Angeles late Tuesday that the latest offers came from a law firm on the East Coast and the city manager of El Monte. The $25,000 and $10,000 they offered put the total above $300,000.

Villanueva’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Villanueva told a radio show Monday that two private individuals were offering a combined $75,000, taking the reward at the time to $175,000.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies walk outside St. Francis Medical Center hospital following the ambush shooting of two deputies in Compton, in Lynwood, Calif., on Sept. 13, 2020. (Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters)

During the appearance, he urged NBA star LeBron James to match the offer.

“I want you to match that and double that reward because I know you care about law enforcement,” he said. “You expressed a very interesting statement on race relations and officer-involved shootings and the impact that it has on the African American community and I appreciate that, but likewise, we need to appreciate that respect for life goes across professions, races, creeds, and I’d like to see LeBron James step up to the plate and double that.”

James has not reacted to the request for help as of Wednesday morning.

Internet detectives claimed this week that Darnell Hicks, a football coach, was a suspect in the attack, but officials indicated that was not the case.

“Currently, there is a social media post that is being circulated which identifies a male out of the Los Angeles area as the suspect responsible for the ambush of our two deputies,” the sheriff’s department said on Twitter. “This is ERRONEOUS information and there are no named or wanted suspects at this time.”

“There was some bad information floating around yesterday about a suspect,” Villanueva added to reporters during a Monday press conference. “All that information is false.”

Hicks, a Compton resident, told KTLA that he’s in fear for his safety after being falsely accused.

“I have two daughters,” he said. “I don’t even feel safe taking them out no more.”

Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva taking questions at a late-night news conference about the condition of two sheriff’s deputies in Compton, Calif., on Sept. 12, 2020. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

Hicks’s lawyer, Brian Dunn, said it wasn’t clear why Hicks was accused.

“There has been a complete blackout in terms of the information, where it has come from,” he said. “Nobody has taken responsibility for it.”

Few details have been given on the investigation into the shooting, which left two deputies with serious wounds.

The female deputy saved her partner’s life, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti. The deputies were rushed to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive.

A GoFundMe fundraising page has raised over $495,000 for the deputies, who have been identified as a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman. The funds will be sent to the deputies through the deputies’ union relief fund, the ALADS C.A.R.E.S. Foundation, the page’s manager said. The foundation is also accepting donations.

Americans have “truly shown how wonderful they are” by sending letters and emails of support, flowers, cards, and donations every day since the shooting, the sheriff’s department said on social media.

