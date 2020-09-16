https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-harris-campaign-issues-65-million-health-care-focused-swing-state

With 48 days until the election, the Biden-Harris campaign is gearing up to spend $65 million on broadcast and digital ads this week in key battleground states, including Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. The initiative reflects the single largest media buy of the Democratic presidential campaign to date.

The focal point of the new swing-state ad campaign will be the Biden-Harris health care platform in the context of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and what they see as the Trump administration’s attempts to strip health care coverage from millions of Americans.

Two of the new ad spots specifically highlight children with preexisting conditions whose families worry that President Trump’s rollback of the Affordable Care Act could make treatment for their loved ones unaffordable.

Two additional spots will showcase candidate Joe Biden discussing the president’s failures throughout the pandemic. One titled “Unforgivable,” uses a section of Biden’s speech from the final evening of the Democratic National Convention, while the either, titled “Do Your Job” highlights the negative economic impact of the ongoing fight against the novel virus.

