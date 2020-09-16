https://hannity.com/media-room/herschel-walker-nfl-fans-have-a-right-to-protest-too-players-cant-get-upset-if-they-dont-watch/

Herschel Walker weighed-in Tuesday night on the NFL’s ongoing political protests before the game; saying football fans also have the right to protest and players can’t get upset of people “don’t watch the show.”

“First of all, it’s great unity but as I said early on, there shouldn’t be politics in sports, but since the [NFL] commissioner [Roger Goodell] sort of gave in and decided to let politics come into sports, I don’t think the team, the league, the owner, the commissioner has decided what do you want?” Walker explained.

“You’re going to protest, but not you’re not putting out what is the solution?” he added. “What is the end game? The players do have a right to protest, but realize that fans have a right to protest as well. So, if they boo, you can’t be upset. If they don’t watch the show, you can’t be upset.”

Herschel Walker: ‘Fans Have A Right To Protest As Well’ And NFL Players ‘Can’t Be Upset’ If ‘They Don’t Watch The Show’ https://t.co/rSmsKyzPt6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 16, 2020

“You know, are you going to stay inside? What is the end game? What do you want? How are you going to achieve this? Because all I see is protest and all I see is words, but there is no actions behind those words,” he concluded.

Read the full report at the Daily Caller.

