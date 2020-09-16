https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hiden-biden-runs-from-podium/

Lindesy, Common guys, you tried for America.

Maybe you did what you have to do.

You were elected, that makes you different.

The alphabet was not elected and its sedition is treasonous.

Dirty COPs are the most dangerous thing to our republic,

Stop CV2 , prosecute or ?

Lindsey you are the gate keeper, we need that.

WE ELECT OR LEADERS!!!

Justice is blind or dead.

Wake the f up, you Senators aren’t God!!!

Indite, prosecute, its not j-walking or petty theft

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

