As Twitchy reported, today is the day that celebrities like Kim Kardashian West and Mark Ruffalo have “frozen” their Facebook and Instagram accounts in alliance with Stop Hate for Profit, a coalition of organizations determined to remove hate speech and misinformation from social media and convince Facebook to remove groups that promote everything from white supremacy to “climate denial.” Misinformation is the keyword here because they still believe Russia swung the election to Donald Trump by placing Facebook ads and they’re afraid it will happen again.

Hillary Clinton seems to have teamed up with a different organization called Accountable Tech, and she too is worried about Facebook, Twitter, and Google allowing the “spread of weaponized disinformation about our elections.”

We can have democracy—or we can have social networks that allow the spread of weaponized disinformation about our elections. But we can’t have both. Facebook, Twitter, and Google can and must act before the damage is done.https://t.co/K80ZA2PClR — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 16, 2020

Keep in mind that the social networks are already on it: As we reported earlier, Twitter tagged as “manipulated video” that clip of Joe Biden playing NWA’s “F**k tha Police” on his iPhone to a gathering of Latino supporters, and CNN still had a fit, calling it “asymmetric information warfare” — asymmetric because the Biden campaign never posts anything untrue or misleading.

“We can have freedom, or we can have Soviet-Era censorship. We can’t have both.” — TheDonald.win (@thedonalddotwin) September 16, 2020

We actually *can* have both, Hill. It’s important to have an educated electorate to sift through the garbage. I know not a single person who changed their vote based on the Russian meme of you arm wrestling Jesus or “buff Bernie”. Not one. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 16, 2020

Seriously, a Photoshop of Clinton getting ready to box Jesus Christ probably didn’t swing the election.

“Why can’t we control what people think and say the way we control the mainstream media?” pic.twitter.com/mx5QxLqbW4 — Senator Tim Allen (@senator_tim) September 16, 2020

You mean like you are weaponizing social media? — Theresa Maurer 🇺🇲 (@TheresaMaurer2) September 16, 2020

Agree, this censoring of conservatives voices must end!!! — iwait (@iwait12) September 16, 2020

Translation: As an agent of a totalitarian govt system aimed at turning people into batteries for my own evil pleasure, I consider free speech a threat. We cannot allow people to share info and ideas I disapprove of b/c they might wake up and realize they don’t need me — Jonathan Drake (@pipesbydesign) September 16, 2020

If it means you vanish forever, I’m fine with this. — Jarl of Swot (@JarlOfSwot) September 16, 2020

Yes let’s allow billionaires to curate what people see and say, great idea. — Senor Gato (@ttCampostt) September 16, 2020

And please explain to us how Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is trying to use his platform to reelect Trump.

Transparency and access to vital information is essential— hang on while I delete my emails — No Soup for Knowles (@nosoup4knowles) September 16, 2020

It looks like someone doesn’t have much tolerance for diversity of thought. — NurseyNurse (@NursingLuv4Life) September 16, 2020

Translation:

Those meddling kids are ruining my plans! pic.twitter.com/hapWM6MrOI — BillyBones (@BillyBo43852448) September 16, 2020

There it is, folks.

The Cry of the Tyrant to censor all information pointing out their tyranny. — Matthew Thomason (@Matthew46085476) September 16, 2020

Fear of failure? Not confident? Cheat by all means? All assets deployed? That’s what I read in your tweet. — Repentance1 (@Repentance110) September 16, 2020

“We can have Democracy or free speech, but not both.” Spoken like a true autocrat. — Peaceful Protest Beard (@llcthecableguy) September 16, 2020

Dang….. should we smash our phones and delete our emails? — Ray Morwood (@bulletzandboots) September 16, 2020

Here are the Democrats setting up one more excuse to cry foul if Joe Biden loses — it was the social media platforms that spread “weaponized disinformation” about him.

