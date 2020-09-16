https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/16/if-obama-biden-had-achieved-this-kayleigh-mcenany-levels-the-wh-press-for-what-they-tried-to-completely-ignore/

Yesterday there was an event at the White House for the signing of a historic Middle East peace agreement:

TWO historic agreements are being signed today at the White House. Jared Kushner on today’s major event: pic.twitter.com/m3C9KlU5AD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 15, 2020

Fast forward to this afternoon’s White House press briefing, and it won’t surprise you what wasn’t on the media’s list of priorities:

Not a single reporter in the 30 minute long @PressSec press briefing just now asked about the history peace deal signed yesterday. Embarrassing behavior from the press. — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 16, 2020

Considering all that’s been going on, the first few questions from the media had to do with the wearing of masks. McEnany reminded “journalists” that they are anything but:

WH @PressSec Kayleigh McEnany received ZERO questions today about the Middle East peace deals… that’s liberal media ignoring peace so that they don’t give Trump credit. Ommision is lying. Don’t get your news from media with an agenda. You know this, Dems. It’s dangerous. — Will° (@spinning_will) September 16, 2020

If it doesn’t fit the Left’s desired narrative, the White House press does not want to bring it up:

“I did not receive a single question about” Pres. Trump’s historic UAE-Bahrain-Israel peace agreement. “If Obama and Biden had achieved this, it would look a lot different.”@PressSec‘s response to WH media disinterest today on this agreement is right on target: pic.twitter.com/qiRJ9VDYDL — John Cooper (@thejcoop) September 16, 2020

. @PressSec just SAVAGED reporters for not asking a SINGLE question about the historic peace deal signed yesterday and then walked out while they screamed at her: pic.twitter.com/dwLkQs6mR1 — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 16, 2020

. @PressSec after not receiving a single question about the peace deal signed yesterday: “If Obama and Biden had achieved this, it would look a lot different.” — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 16, 2020

Another day of the White House press corps covering themselves in journalistic glory.

“reporters” <- being very generous in using this term. — Phormer Phrog Phlyer (@wishbone80) September 16, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.

