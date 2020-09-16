https://www.theblaze.com/news/chicago-family-dismembered-body-parts

An Illinois family made a gruesome discovery when they grew suspicious of what a visiting relative had in his duffel bags. Police said charges are pending against the man.

The disturbing incident unfolded in Markham, Illinois, a suburb south of Chicago.

The family welcomed their son visiting from Kentucky a few days before Tuesday when they called the police, according to a report from WLT-TV.

The man had arrived with several duffel bags, but the family thought it was strange that he kept asking for clothing, but never unpacked his bags.

They also noticed a foul odor coming from the bags.

When the son left the home to visit the local Markham Public Library on Tuesday, a family members saw their opportunity to look into the bags and to their horror, they discovered severed human body parts.

Police arrested the man at the library after they were contacted by the family. They identified him as Melvin Martin Jr., who is 30 years old.

The family said that the man had ridden the Greyhound Bus from Kentucky to Chicago with the severed body parts allegedly in his duffel bags for the five hour trip.

The bags were in the home for several days after he arrived.

Investigators said that the woman died as a result of a domestic dispute with the man in Kentucky. He then allegedly dismembered her body and held on to her remains for about 30 days before visiting his family near Chicago.

They said he had been carrying some of her internal organs, other body parts, and her head when he took the trip.

Police said that Martin was cooperating with their investigation, and that he gave them the location of the rest of the remains of the woman. They did not release the identity of the victim, but said that she had been living in the same residence as Martin.

