RUSH: Breaking news: The Senate Homeland Security Committee has just authorized subpoenas for John Brennan, James Clapper, and James Comey. Now, this is not the Department of Justice. This is not Durham. This is the Senate Homeland Security Committee, subpoenas for Brennan, Clapper and Comey.
Now, it’s good, don’t misunderstand. A little late, but it’s okay.
Greg in Sanford, North Carolina.
CALLER: Yeah.
RUSH: Hey.
CALLER: Can you hear me?
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: You know, whatever happened to John Durham? I can remember months ago they were talking about, well, by September they'll have something.
RUSH: Yeah, I know.
CALLER: And then the second part of my question is, do you think anything will happen to the people who were involved in the coup with Trump? You know, some of them became millionaires over book deals.
RUSH: Yeah, I know. I’m as frustrated as you obviously are by it. I notice them on television. I notice them on TV smirking and laughing as though they know they’re getting away with it. They know they broke the law. They know they were part of an unethical, illegal coup. They know they were trying to undermine the decision of countless millions of Americans, and they’re on TV smirking at those same Americans. So, yeah, I hear you.
All I can tell you is that ultimately I think they’re going to get it. But Trump’s gotta get reelected for this to happen. You know, I think there’s a lot of fear — wrong word. I think there is some concern on the part of Barr and Durham that if they do anything now that they’re gonna be seen as politicizing everything. And they don’t want that to discredit their work or distract from it, which is an automatic victory for the left.
See, the left doesn’t care what you think. They politicize everything and they dare you to do something about it. They are not concerned at all. You think Comey gives a rat’s rear end what the American people think of what he did? He’s still laughing at all of us. You think Andrew McCabe is on CNN, you think these people care? They don’t. These are the ones who are smirking. But people on our side worry. “Aw, I don’t want to be seen as politicizing. This is serious law enforcement.” And, by the way, there’s a point to be made for that, I have to acknowledge.
I spoke earlier about the media. The media is so culpable. The media is so responsible for what is happening in this country. They are so to blame. The biggest example that I can give you is the Charlottesville lie. Do you realize how many Americans to this day really believe that Donald Trump said there were fine people among the neo-Nazis? He didn’t say anything of the sort. He criticized them.
But the left and their buddies in the media have been mischaracterizing Trump’s statement for three years now. They know they’re lying about it. They know what they are reporting didn’t happen and isn’t true. Doesn’t stop them. They are purposely corrupting and polluting the minds of every American that decides to watch them. MSNBC, CNN, reading the New York Times. And it’s doing serious damage. There are people who only watch CNN or MSNBC or read the New York Times who believe this.
And you throw it in with all the other racial strife that has been manufactured — and most of it is manufactured. Most of it’s not real. And by that, I mean, we’re not a racist nation. We’re not populated with a bunch of white supremacists. It’s another crock. But it’s done real damage. Real damage to politics. Politics is how we manage our affairs. They have really, seriously corrupted public opinion against Trump with that one lie, that one allegation about what happened in Charlottesville.
And then of course there are countless other examples of it, lies about what Trump said here, Trump said there, people Trump supposedly supported, like he’s still buddy-buddy with Putin. That’s still out there. It’s just a shame, is what it is. And it’s a lot to overcome. And I think the American people — do you realize — I don’t know what percentage — I would place it 35 to 40% of the American people have no idea what really happened in the Trump-Russia collusion scandal.
They have no idea that it was a hoax. They have no idea that it was actually a coup. They have no idea that there’s not a single truth in it. They have no idea that the FISA court was lied to. They have no idea that the Steele dossier was a lie, a series of lies, 35 to 40% of the American people have no idea.
Put another way, 35 to 40% of the American people think that Trump stole the election and did it working with the Russians. The Democrats are still out saying so. The media is still out saying so. They’re even lying about what the Mueller report says. So, yeah, I think Durham and Barr need to launch. I think they need to let go of everything they’ve got.
I think the American people are doing enough damage because they’ve been lied to and they don’t know it. Now they’ve believed it for three years. They’ve believed Charlottesville for three years. Who knows what else they’ve believed. Trump and his travel ban. Trump and his hatred of this person or that group or what have you. So, yeah, I wish there were a way for the truth of all that to come out.