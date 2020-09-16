https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f6325909c700521449a2f02
Sean Miller, 44, saw signs condemning dog fouling around Hackney, East London, and decided to take matters into his own hands. He tracked down the culprit and left a gross gift on their doorstep….
Colleagues of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny say a bottle of water with a trace of the Novichok nerve agent was found in his hotel room after his poisoning…
The mask-wearing pensioner walks into the unidentified petrol station believed to be in the US and pumps the sticky liquid from the slushy machine onto his hands thinking it is sanitizer….
Voi, the Swedish company behind the recent e-scooter trials in Coventry and 12 other cities, will look to introduce a series of new measures to tackle anti-social behaviour….
Defund the BBC, a right-wing group founded by Brexiteers, began crowdfunding in June and aims to decriminalise non-payment of the TV licence fee and will use money to create ‘campaign material’…