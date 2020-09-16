https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/16/its-a-charade-its-stupid-freshman-ny-dem-congressman-slams-party-leadership-for-covid19-relief-shenanigans/

While Max Rose’s name may not be a household one, the Democratic U.S. Representative from New York is certainly making a name for himself these days.

First, there was quite possibly the greatest campaign ad ever:

And then, there was his response to Democrats continuing to play politics with COVID19 relief legislation:

Fact-check: True.

Congressional Democrats have been absolutely brazen in their COVID19 relief shenanigans. Rose is right to be frustrated — and right to call them out.

Now, whether this stance helps him get re-elected remains to be seen. But in a time when media are falling all over themselves to cover Principled Conservatives’ criticism of Donald Trump and Republicans, it’s nevertheless refreshing to see a Democrat call out other Democrats for being awful.

