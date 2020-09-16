https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/16/its-a-charade-its-stupid-freshman-ny-dem-congressman-slams-party-leadership-for-covid19-relief-shenanigans/

While Max Rose’s name may not be a household one, the Democratic U.S. Representative from New York is certainly making a name for himself these days.

First, there was quite possibly the greatest campaign ad ever:

Rep. Max Rose, a Democrat running for reelection in Staten Island, with a digital ad: “Bill de Blasio is the worst mayor in the history of New York City. That’s the whole ad.” pic.twitter.com/mZrR5XW0BE — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) September 9, 2020

And then, there was his response to Democrats continuing to play politics with COVID19 relief legislation:

Rep. Max Rose, a freshman Democrat from a swing NY district, reacted angrily after top Democrats rejected the new stimulus proposal unveiled Tuesday by the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. “It made me disappointed to be a Democrat,” he told mehttps://t.co/tAKir8Ggzq — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 15, 2020

“You saw all the reasons why people hate politics. Because they are rejecting a bold bipartisan measure outright and insinuating things are not in there when they actually are and just continuing to kick the can down the road over and over again. … It’s deeply frustrating.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 15, 2020

Asked specifically about his party leadership, Rose said: “It’s a charade. … It’s stupid.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 15, 2020

Fact-check: True.

He sounds a bit thick — Broken Remote (@broken_remote) September 15, 2020

He sounds 100% correct. — Wes Ganob…™ (@ganobleberries) September 15, 2020

Congressional Democrats have been absolutely brazen in their COVID19 relief shenanigans. Rose is right to be frustrated — and right to call them out.

Now, whether this stance helps him get re-elected remains to be seen. But in a time when media are falling all over themselves to cover Principled Conservatives’ criticism of Donald Trump and Republicans, it’s nevertheless refreshing to see a Democrat call out other Democrats for being awful.

